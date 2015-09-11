Board of Education Executive Director Resigns

The executive director of the Arizona Board of Education is resigning after months of conflict between the board and state schools chief Diane Douglas.

Board president Greg Miller said Friday that Christine Thompson's departure is "absolutely" prompted by the months of conflict with Douglas.

Thompson and her deputy were fired by Douglas in February in a move Gov. Doug Ducey blocked.

Douglas then failed in an effort to get a judge to clarify her power over the board's executives and plans to appeal. Douglas has said she intends to fire Thompson if she prevails.

The Board of Education says they have hiring and firing power over their staff.

Thompson will leave in November.

The Board of Education meets next week to begin the process of finding Thompson's replacement.