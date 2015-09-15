© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Alleged 'Copycat' To Phoenix Freeway Shooter Speaks Out

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Aaron Granillo
Published September 15, 2015 at 11:23 AM MST
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

One of the men who’s accused of slinging rocks at cars and people in the Phoenix-area says he wasn’t trying to copy the gunman who’s been shooting at cars on freeways recently. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, the three friends face several charges, including assault and criminal damage.

Aaron Nottingham is being called a “copycat” to the I-10 shooter in Phoenix. It’s a title he claims he doesn’t deserve.

“We didn’t try to hit or target anything. It was just random shots outside the window. We didn’t try to hurt anybody or anything,” says Nottingham.

On Sunday, The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested Nottingham and his two friends, who are all 18-years-old. Authorities say they used a slingshot to fling rocks at cars in Mesa. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the men are not linked to the recent rash of shootings on Phoenix freeways. But, DPS did describe their actions as “copycat crimes.” Meanwhile, the department doubled the reward, to $50,000, for information that leads to an arrest in the I-10 shooting investigation. There have been eleven confirmed shootings since August 29th. So far, DPS has no suspect in custody. 

