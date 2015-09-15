Twelve Dead, One Still Missing in Flash Flood

Authorities have confirmed that 12 people have died in flash flooding that swept away two vehicles in a town on the Utah-Arizona border.

Sgt. Brock Bentley of the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Utah confirmed Tuesday that three additional bodies have been found. One person remains missing in the floodwaters, while three children survived.

The wall of water washed the vehicles several hundred yards downstream Monday afternoon. Authorities say the victims are as young as 4 years old. It's unclear if they're all from the same family.

The floods came after heavy rains fell in the canyons just north of the sister towns of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, sending waves of water barreling through the streets. The community is known as the home base for a polygamous sect.