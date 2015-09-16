© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

We're Trying Something New!

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Shelly Watkins
Published September 16, 2015 at 11:28 AM MST
Gillian-Ryan-NotAWord.jpg

We Heard You!

Many listeners have told us you prefer that we ask for your support in between programs rather than with a week of pledge drive program interruptions in October. So, this year we’re trying something totally new - Pledge Drive Lite.

What does this mean?

It means KNAU's fall fundraising campaign is on NOW and it's time to give!

KNAU must raise $125,000 this fall to sustain the quality news and programming you rely on every day.

IF we can reach that goal by October 6 then the fundraiser ends – and NO FALL PLEDGE DRIVE.

(Insert cheering sounds)

It's up to YOU - as a listener of KNAU - to make this happen.

There’s no need to wait. In fact, the SOONER you give the MORE chances you'll have to win a $500 VISA gift card in our fall sweepstakes.  We'll be drawing a winner every 7 days - on September 22, 29 and October 6. And, when we finally reach our $125,000 goal, one lucky winner will receive a $1,000 VISA gift card in our grand prize sweeps!

We need your partnership to make Pledge Drive Lite a success.

The time is NOW. Let's make history together - Contribute today!

