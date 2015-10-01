Rep. Gosar Campaigns On His Boycott Of Pope's Visit

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is touting his boycott of Pope Francis' address to Congress in a fundraising email.

The Republican represents the 4th District in the northwestern portion of the state. His email said that when the "Pope chooses to act and talk like a leftist politician, then he can expect to be treated like one."

Gosar boycotted the event in protest of the pontiff's expected focus on climate change in his speech.

Gosar is seeking a fourth term in office and sent the email to potential donors on Wednesday. He seeks contributions to help him raise an additional $25,000 by the end of the day.

Gosar was the only member of Congress who boycotted last week's address by the pontiff for political reasons. He is a Roman Catholic.