© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Rep. Gosar Campaigns On His Boycott Of Pope's Visit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2015 at 8:16 AM MST
Gosar.jpg
AP Photo/Matt York
/

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is touting his boycott of Pope Francis' address to Congress in a fundraising email.

The Republican represents the 4th District in the northwestern portion of the state. His email said that when the "Pope chooses to act and talk like a leftist politician, then he can expect to be treated like one."

Gosar boycotted the event in protest of the pontiff's expected focus on climate change in his speech.

Gosar is seeking a fourth term in office and sent the email to potential donors on Wednesday. He seeks contributions to help him raise an additional $25,000 by the end of the day.

Gosar was the only member of Congress who boycotted last week's address by the pontiff for political reasons. He is a Roman Catholic.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Rep. Paul Gosarclimate change
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content