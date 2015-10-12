Agency: Number Of Reported Abortions In Arizona Down In 2014

The number of abortions reported in Arizona is down.

A state report says there were 12,900 reported abortions performed in Arizona in 2014. That's down 3.7 percent from the 13,401 reported abortions performed in 2013 in Arizona.

About three-quarters of the abortions performed in 2014 involved surgical procedures, while the remainder used a medication-induced procedure.

The report also says nearly 99 percent of the reported abortions in 2014 were elective — not provided to women for medical reasons — and that nearly all abortions performed in the state in 2014 involved Arizona residents.

The numbers are included in an annual report released by the state Department of Health Services. The report is required under state law.