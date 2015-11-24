Settlement Resolves Cost To Feds To Address Uranium Mines

Federal officials have reached a settlement with a natural gas company over the costs of field work at abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation.

Under the settlement announced Monday, El Paso Natural Gas Company LLC must repay the government about $500,000. The company is the corporate successor to former uranium mine operators near Cameron from 1952 to 1961.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been working to identify parties responsible for hazardous or potentially hazardous waste.

El Paso Natural Gas sued the federal government last year to recover costs for work at 19 abandoned uranium mines and to determine future liability. The government counter-sued for reimbursement of money it spent on field work.

The settlement resolves the counterclaims. It now is subject to public review and court approval.