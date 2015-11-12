© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Opens San Juan River For Livestock

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 12, 2015 at 9:17 AM MST
navajo_farmer.jpg
Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times via AP
/

Livestock will again be able to use the San Juan River now that Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says the river is safe again.

Watering activity was suspended in the wake of the Gold King Mine spill in southern Colorado in August.

The Gallup Independent reports that the Navajo Environmental Protection Agency Water Quality Program advised the president that the river was safe for livestock based on samples collected from the river.

Officials are monitoring the river for potential long-term effects of the mine waste. Testing in August found heavy metals in the water that were at levels above what is recommended for humans or livestock.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News waterNavajo NationGold King Mine Spill
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content