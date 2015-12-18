© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Groups Urge Denial of Permit Renewal for Uranium Mines Near Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 18, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
canyon_0.jpg
Joshua Lott/Reuters
/

Environmental groups say three mines near Grand Canyon National Park pose a significant threat to public health and the canyon’s ecology. The groups want state officials to deny the mines’ air-pollution permits, which are up for renewal. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

The groups including the Grand Canyon Trust worry radioactive dust from the Canyon, EZ and Pinenut mines could spread to Flagstaff and nearby tribal communities. They say the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality hasn’t properly reviewed the effects of the mines’ air pollution. And along with tribal leaders, they say contamination from the mining process could taint the Grand Canyon’s watershed.

A spokesperson for ADEQ says the mines have good air-pollution compliance records, and some environmental regulations at the sites will become stricter. The public comment period for the mines’ permits is open until Jan. 4. ADEQ says it’ll address every comment it receives before considering the renewals, and plans to hold public meetings in Tuba City and Flagstaff early next year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkUraniumminingGrand Canyon TrustLocal NewsArizona Department of Environmental QualityGrand Canyon Heritage National Monument
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content