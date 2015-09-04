ADEQ Says Lake Powell Safe for All Uses Following Mine Spill

State environment officials say tourists heading to Lake Powell for the Labor Day holiday need not worry about the quality of the water following a mine spill.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says analysis of the water shows it's safe for all uses.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which includes Lake Powell, typically gets 20,000 visitors over the Labor Day holiday.

A toxic plume unleashed from the Gold King mine near Silverton, Colorado, on Aug. 5 traveled roughly 300 miles through Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, to Lake Powell.

Arizona officials say they'll keep monitoring the lake and assessing data related to the spill.

They say test results of water samples show that the Colorado River downstream of Lake Powell also is safe for recreation and agriculture, and as a drinking source.