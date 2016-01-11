Ducey To Deliver State Of The State Address Monday

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to lay out his priorities in his second State of the State address as the Legislature returns for its yearly session.

Monday afternoon's address will come just after lawmakers hold formal opening ceremonies for the 2016 session.

The address is expected to be a stark contrast to Ducey's 2015 speech, which came as the Republican governor faced a $1.5 billion budget shortfall in his first 18 months in office.

This year, the state treasury is flush with cash. Ducey will face pressure to restore funding to universities, K-12 education, county and city funding and social services cut during the Great Recession.

Ducey is vowing to maintain a tight leash on state spending while making good on campaign promises to cut taxes every year in office.