© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey To Deliver State Of The State Address Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2016 at 6:14 AM MST
Ducey.PNG

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to lay out his priorities in his second State of the State address as the Legislature returns for its yearly session. 

Monday afternoon's address will come just after lawmakers hold formal opening ceremonies for the 2016 session. 

The address is expected to be a stark contrast to Ducey's 2015 speech, which came as the Republican governor faced a $1.5 billion budget shortfall in his first 18 months in office.  

This year, the state treasury is flush with cash. Ducey will face pressure to restore funding to universities, K-12 education, county and city funding and social services cut during the Great Recession. 

Ducey is vowing to maintain a tight leash on state spending while making good on campaign promises to cut taxes every year in office.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona LegislatureGovernor Doug Ducey
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content