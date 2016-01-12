Report Charts History Of Abuse At Grand Canyon

A new report by a federal watchdog outlines a history of sexual harassment on river rafting trips run by Grand Canyon National Park.

The report obtained by The Associated Press comes after 13 current and former park employees filed a complaint in 2014 saying women had been abused. It's set to be released later Tuesday by the Department of the Interior's Office of Inspector General.

About a dozen people have faced disciplinary action for sexual misconduct since 2003, ranging from a written reprimand to termination. But investigators say those actions are inconsistent, and many alleged incidents go unreported or aren't properly vetted by supervisors.

The dozen trips conducted by the park each year require co-workers to spend a week or more together, camping alongside the Colorado River.