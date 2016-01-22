Resident Describes Life In Polygamous Towns During Federal Trial

A witness in the federal trial against two polygamous towns on the Arizona-Utah border is telling jurors how he was intimidated by church leaders after he left the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Isaac Wyler said Thursday that he was treated differently by local officials after he was forced out of the polygamous religious sect in 2004. He said dozens of crimes were committed against him at his horse property, including water lines and fences being cut and animals being released. He also discovered a dozen dead cats one day.

He said he complained hundreds of times, but local leaders never did anything. He said the problems started occurring only after he left the church.

Wyler is the second former member of the church to testify for the U.S. Justice Department.

Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, are accused of functioning as an arm of the church and discriminating against nonbelievers.

The communities deny the allegations.