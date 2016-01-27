Arizona Lawmakers Again Try To Restrict Medication Abortion

Arizona lawmakers opposed to abortion are trying again to limit the use of medication abortions, three months after a 2012 law was declared unconstitutional.

Senate Bill 1324 bars the use of the most commonly-used drug to induce abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy. It also requires the drug be taken only at the FDA-approved doses.

Clinics now use medication abortions up to nine weeks.

The 2012 law did essentially the same thing, but a Maricopa County judge ruled in October that the law was unconstitutional because it made Arizona law contingent on federal Food and Drug Administration rules that could change.

The bill co-sponsored by 22 Republicans and Democratic Sen. Catherine Miranda was filed Tuesday.

A federal lawsuit challenging the law resulted in an injunction that remains in place.