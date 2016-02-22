© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT: Fatalities On Arizona Roads Rose In 2015

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 22, 2016 at 7:27 AM MST
Arizona Dept. of Transporation

The number of people killed in vehicle-related crashes on Arizona roads has risen significantly in the last year.

The Arizona Department of Public Transportation reported Friday that preliminary information indicates that roughly 890 died in car crashes in 2015.

ADOT officials say the figure far surpasses the 773 deaths recorded in 2014.

The agency says factors that contributed to the road-related deaths include speeding, impaired driving and a failure to wear a seat belt.

State agencies are urging motorists to consider how they behave when behind the wheel.

ADOT officials expect to have a final tally on the number of fatalities in its annual report, which will be released later this year.

Associated Press
