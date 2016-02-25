© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Village of Oak Creek Recognized for Dark Skies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 25, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
MilkyWay-over-Big-Park-by-Robert-Mueller.png
Robert Mueller
/

The Village of Oak Creek near Sedona is now an International Dark Sky Community.

Citizens of Big Park—better known as the Village of Oak Creek—lobbied for changes in the outdoor lighting code to earn the designation.

The code applies to all of Yavapai County. It requires outdoor lights to be shielded (so the bulb is only visible from below) and it prohibits most floodlights and high-intensity lights. 

The International Dark Sky Association offers the dark-sky designation to communities that combat light pollution with regulations and education.

Arizona is home to the largest grouping of dark sky communities in the world. The Village of Oak Creek joins Flagstaff, Sedona and the Kaibab-Paiute Nation.  There are 14 worldwide. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaffdark skiesastronomySedonaLocal NewsScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content