Flagstaff Takes Step Toward Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day

Supporters of an Indigenous Peoples' Day in Flagstaff won a key victory Tuesday night. The city council unanimously approved a proposal to consider the official designation. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The measure would establish Indigenous Peoples' Day as an alternative to the Columbus Day holiday, which many Native Americans find offensive.

Before the city council would make it official, it’ll first hold public hearings to address issues like Native American homelessness in Flagstaff and racial profiling.

Under the proposal, the city will also review a 2012 agreement with the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission that was designed to improve race relations.

The state of Alaska, and more than a dozen U.S. towns and cities, including Albuquerque, New Mexico and Durango, Colorado, celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in lieu of Columbus Day.