© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Bernie Sanders Focusing On Arizona, Not Losses Elsewhere

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2016 at 8:24 AM MST
BERNIE.jpg
Jim Louvau
/

Bernie Sanders is avoiding mention of his losses as he kicks off his Arizona presidential campaign.

The Vermont senator spoke for an hour Tuesday night at the Phoenix convention center. He did not mention his defeats by Hillary Clinton earlier in the day in primaries in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

Instead he reminded Arizonans that they are the next major state to vote in the Democratic contest for president. He urged the crowd to come out to vote in a week, March 22.

Arizona's Republican primary also is that day.

Sanders says: "Do not settle for the status quo when the status quo is broken."

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content