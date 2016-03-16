Bernie Sanders Focusing On Arizona, Not Losses Elsewhere

Bernie Sanders is avoiding mention of his losses as he kicks off his Arizona presidential campaign.

The Vermont senator spoke for an hour Tuesday night at the Phoenix convention center. He did not mention his defeats by Hillary Clinton earlier in the day in primaries in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

Instead he reminded Arizonans that they are the next major state to vote in the Democratic contest for president. He urged the crowd to come out to vote in a week, March 22.

Arizona's Republican primary also is that day.

Sanders says: "Do not settle for the status quo when the status quo is broken."