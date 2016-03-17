Another Record-Setting Year Projected for Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park expect 2016 to be another record setting year for attendance. Arizona Public Radio's Justin Regan reports.

Park officials at the South Rim say entrance stations have been backed up and parking lots have been at capacity the last two weeks with an influx of visitors. That's due, in part, to the fact that all three of Arizona's public universities are on Spring Break this month.

Last year, National Parks across the country set attendance records, including the Grand Canyon where an estimated five million people visited the South Rim. Officials expect this year to be busier than normal because of the centennial celebration of the National Park Service. Visitors at the Grand Canyon are encouraged to arrive early and use the free bus system at the Park.