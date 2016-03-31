Pres. Begaye Calls for Independent Investigation of Winslow Police Shooting

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye is calling for an investigation into the fatal shooting of a woman last weekend by a Winslow police officer. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Begaye says given other recent instances of alleged police violence in the U-S, an outside agency should conduct an investigation. He supports the efforts of public safety departments that serve the Navajo Nation and border communities. But if investigators don’t find justification for the shooting, he says the Winslow Police officer should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say the officer responded to a shoplifting call at a convenience store, and found Loreal ?Tsingine nearby. While taking her into custody she allegedly threatened him and displayed a pair of scissors. The officer then fatally shot her five times.

The officer hasn’t been identified, and was placed on administrative leave. Winslow Police officials say he’s been with the department for three years. DPS is investigating the incident.