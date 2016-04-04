Flagstaff Crews Respond to Three Wildfires Monday Morning

The Flagstaff Fire Department responded to three small wildfires early Monday morning. They’re the latest in a series of human-caused blazes in and around the city. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Crews quickly extinguished the fires burning in a wooded area of North 4th Street before they became a threat to nearby homes. City fire officials say a number of such fires have started in Flagstaff this year.

“It appears that several of these wildfires that we have, have been intentionally set,” says Capt. Kevin Wilson with the Flagstaff Fire Department. “Right now, they are under investigation, but preliminary reports point to these fires as being maliciously set.”

Credit Flagstaff Fire Department / One of the three wildfires crews responded to Monday morning in east Flagstaff.

Wilson and other fire officials are calling on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in wooded areas. They also suggest residents safeguard their homes by gathering pine needles and other combustible materials.

Fire danger in area forests is currently moderate, and officials say the dry and windy conditions are typical for this time of year. Local, state and federal agencies, however, are monitoring weather forecasts and dryness levels. They’ve begun holding regular discussions about forest conditions and possibly implementing fire restrictions in the future.