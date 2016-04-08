ABOR Approves Tuition Increases at Arizona Universities

The Arizona Board of Regents has approved tuition and fee increases at all three public universities for the 2016-2017 school year. It comes as state higher education continues to grapple with last year’s steep budget cuts. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The Board of Regents says the cost-boost is a way to make up for some of the $99 million lost in state support. In-state undergraduates will see an across-the-board increase of up to 4 percent next year.

Incoming students at Northern Arizona University will see at least a 3.5 percent raise in fees and tuition. Officials with NAU have said the university will continue its pledge program that locks in tuition for returning undergrads.

Governor Doug Ducey's budget proposal for this year restores $8 million to Arizona’s public university system, and the Board of Regents is asking for an additional $24 million.