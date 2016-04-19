Navajo Nation Lawmaker Convicted In Criminal Case Loses Post

A Navajo Nation lawmaker who was convicted in a criminal trial of funneling nearly $34,000 in tribal funds to his family has lost his post.

The tribe's election office declared a vacancy Friday for the legislative seat held by Mel Begay.

A jury found Begay guilty on 10 counts in late March. The election office had been awaiting the judge's final order before removing him from office.

Begay is scheduled to be sentenced May 17 and also faces jail time and fines.

His attorney, Jeffrey Rasmussen, has said he'll appeal the conviction to the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

Begay's seat will be filled by special election.

He's the third sitting lawmaker to resign or lose his post in the investigation into the use of discretionary spending.