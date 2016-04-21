Senate Votes to Refund AZ for Operating Grand Canyon During Shutdown

The U.S. Senate has approved a measure to reimburse states that paid to keep National Parks open during the federal government shutdown in 2013. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The Senate wants to pay back the five states that contributed $2 million to resume operations at parks like the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore and the Glen Canyon/Lake Powell National Recreation Area.

Arizona paid about $460,000 to reopen the Grand Canyon for five days. State officials at the time said they didn't want the region to lose further revenue during the canyon's peak tourism season.

Arizona Senator John McCain says it’s critical the federal government refund taxpayers who paid to open the parks.

A report by the Park Service found Grand Canyon National Park lost $17 million because of the shutdown.