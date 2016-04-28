© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona To License More Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2016 at 8:52 AM MST
medical-marijuana.jpg

Arizona health officials are gearing up to award dozens of additional licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Department of Health Services says the exact number of licenses that will be awarded isn't yet known but says there likely will be about 30 available when the state beings accepting applications this summer.

Arizona now has 99 licensed dispensaries and that 92 of those are open and operating.

According to the department, 97 percent of the state's residents live within 25 miles of an operating dispensary.

The department administers the medical marijuana program launched through voters' approval of a 2010

proposition put on the 2010 ballot through an initiative campaign.

Close to 95,000 people have cards entitling them to use medical marijuana.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Medical Marijuanahealth carehealth
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content