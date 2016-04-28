Arizona To License More Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Arizona health officials are gearing up to award dozens of additional licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Department of Health Services says the exact number of licenses that will be awarded isn't yet known but says there likely will be about 30 available when the state beings accepting applications this summer.

Arizona now has 99 licensed dispensaries and that 92 of those are open and operating.

According to the department, 97 percent of the state's residents live within 25 miles of an operating dispensary.

The department administers the medical marijuana program launched through voters' approval of a 2010

proposition put on the 2010 ballot through an initiative campaign.

Close to 95,000 people have cards entitling them to use medical marijuana.