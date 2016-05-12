Attorney Declines Comment In Embezzlement Case

An attorney for a woman accused of embezzling nearly $1.8 million from the former Show Low Fire District has declined comment.

Ron Wood filed a notice Wednesday to represent Natalie Cluff, also known as Natalie Bingham.

He says he hasn't received any documents in the case.

A grand jury recently indicted Cluff on multiple felony charges related to her time as an administrative manager overseeing finances at the Show Low Fire District.

She's scheduled for an arraignment Monday.

The charges came after the state auditor general's office looked into the district finances. The report released Tuesday found that Cluff unlawfully issued hundreds of checks between February 2005 and June 2012 and submitted fake audits.

The fire district merged with two others in 2014.