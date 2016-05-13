NAU Campus Goes Tobacco-Free

Northern Arizona University will become a smoke- and tobacco-free campus beginning July 1.

NAU President Rita Cheng made the announcement Thursday.

She says the initiative reflects the school's strong commitment to wellness and public health and to create a healthy environment for students and staff.

Cheng says NAU's current policies prohibit smoking inside university buildings and vehicles.

But they don't address the health risks associated with secondhand smoke or the environmental issues caused by tobacco products.

NAU says an implementation committee composed of campus representatives is leading the initiative and working to ensure an effective implementation over the next academic year.

The Student Health Advocacy Committee led discussion and advocacy efforts for a tobacco-free policy over the last four years.