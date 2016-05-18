© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Navajo Lawmaker Sentenced To Jail Time

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2016 at 9:08 AM MST
Mel-R-Begay-300x477.jpg

A former Navajo Nation lawmaker convicted in a scheme to divert tribal funds to his children has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Mel Begay was taken into custody immediately following Tuesday's hearing in Window Rock District Court.

His sentence also included nearly $38,000 in fines and restitution and 1,000 hours of community service.

A jury convicted Begay earlier this year on 10 criminal counts in an investigation into the Navajo Nation Council's use of a now-defunct discretionary fund.

He's the only Navajo official to go on trial in any of the criminal and ethics cases.

Begay plans to appeal his conviction and ask the courts to release him from jail until the tribe's Supreme Court rules on the challenge.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationNavajo Nation Council
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content