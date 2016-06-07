© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
National Park Service Looking For Alleged Grand Canyon Vandals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2016 at 12:17 PM MST
National Park Service

Authorities at the Grand Canyon are looking for vandals who defaced a rock near an overlook on the South Rim.

Park spokeswoman Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski says a visitor photographed the rock with “Evans 16” spray-painted in black, and a man and woman walking away from it on May 22.

The man was wearing a reddish-pink T-shirt and brown pants with a gray sweater tied around his waist. The woman had on jeans and a long-sleeve camouflage-print shirt.

Defacing a natural feature is a federal offense that carries jail time and fines.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens paid a $1,000 fine for carving into a rock in the national forest surrounding Sedona, Arizona, this year. The damage was repaired, but that’s not always possible.

Officials are Arches National Park in Utah are researching how to fill a large, deep rock carving discovered in April.

