Arizona City Stews Over Regulating Sober Living Homes

A northern Arizona city is mulling over a new law that allows it to register and regulate a cottage industry of sober living homes thriving among its residential neighborhoods.

Prescott residents are dealing with an influx of recovering drug addicts drawn to the mountain community for many of the same reasons as retirees — cool air, pine trees and a small-town atmosphere.

A state law that goes into effect in August will allow cities and towns to require sober living homes to register with city and force them to meet minimum standards.

Prescott is drafting an ordinance based on the law.

Neighbors and many sober living homes agree a new ordinance would improve service at the homes and benefit the entire community.