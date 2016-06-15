Arizona MVD Experimenting With Ways To Shorten Wait Times

The state Motor Vehicle Division is using one of its customer-service offices as a laboratory as the agency tries out ways to reduce wait times.

The MVD office in west Phoenix has exchanged its automated system for calling the numbers of customers waiting service for one in which an MVD employee directs people in a line to the next available service window.

Meanwhile, another MVD worker checks whether waiting customers have what they need to complete their transactions.

The agency says initial results are promising in terms of shorter wait time and that the results will be studied along with those of other experiments aimed at reducing customer wait times.

MVD Director Eric Jorgenson says nothing is off limits as the agency tries to speed up its processes.