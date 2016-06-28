New Poll: McCain Holds Slight Lead, But Supreme Court Fight Could Hurt Campaign

The US senate’s refusal to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee could hurt Senator John McCain’s chances at re-election. That’s according to a new poll out today. Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports.

Public Policy Polling unveiled the latest survey of nearly 700 registered voters in the state. It shows the Republican senator losing support because he opposes confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. More than 40 percent say they’re less likely to vote for McCain if he and fellow republicans continue to block the hearings. Even so, the poll shows McCain now holds a slight lead in a possible general election race with Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick. Just two weeks ago, the same pollster found McCain behind Kirkpatrick by two percentage points.