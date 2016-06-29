© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Two Women Killed In Arizona Courthouse Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2016 at 8:01 AM MST
Navajo County

Officials say a shooting outside a courthouse in eastern Arizona has left two women dead, a third victim wounded and a suspect arrested.

Navajo County spokesman Adam Wolfe says the gunfire came during a dispute stemming from a custody hearing.

Law officers responded to the courthouse in Holbrook late Tuesday afternoon and found the victims.

Two died from their wounds and the third person was wounded in the leg.

Navajo County Sheriff KC Clark says officers' main objective was to protect people inside the building. Wolfe says no employees were hurt.

The shooting happened after the suspect met the victims outside near the entrance of the courthouse.

The suspect was apprehended uninjured on the south side of the complex.

The courthouse was locked down after the shooting.

Associated Press
Associated Press
