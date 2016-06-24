© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Drones Hamper Fight Against Cedar Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2016 at 7:57 AM MST
Andy Miller

Officials say illegal drones are hampering efforts to contain a wildfire threatening communities in eastern Arizona.

Navajo County spokesman Adam Wolfe said Thursday that drone operators have been flying near the roughly 70-square-mile blaze. Airspace over the fire, which is 2 ½ miles north of the Cedar Creek community, is under a temporary flight restriction.

Wolfe says officials plan to arrest anyone caught flying a drone and seize the device. Drones force air crews working on the wildfire to stay grounded.

More than 15,000 people in Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low, along with others in the surrounding communities, have been warned to be prepared to evacuate.

The fire that began June 15 is partially contained and its cause is under investigation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News dronesFire Season 2016navajo county
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content