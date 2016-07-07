© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Documents: Arizona Man Contacted Terrorist Organization

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2016 at 7:14 AM MST
MARICOPA COUNTY JAIL

Authorities have released more details on an 18-year Tucson man arrested on terrorism charges.

Mahin Khan was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond in Maricopa County.

Documents show the FBI was tracking Khan in April and that he made contact with a terrorist organization about obtaining weapons and instructions to make a bomb.

Khan wrote in emails to an alleged member of the Pakistani Taliban that he was a supporter of the Islamic State group and was looking to carry out an attack. The person he was corresponding with told Khan via email he would have to pay for guns. Khan responded that he changed his mind and wanted the instructions for a bomb instead.

Khan faces two counts of terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

It's unclear whether Khan has an attorney.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News tucsoncrimeterrorism
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content