Documents: Arizona Man Contacted Terrorist Organization

Authorities have released more details on an 18-year Tucson man arrested on terrorism charges.

Mahin Khan was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond in Maricopa County.

Documents show the FBI was tracking Khan in April and that he made contact with a terrorist organization about obtaining weapons and instructions to make a bomb.

Khan wrote in emails to an alleged member of the Pakistani Taliban that he was a supporter of the Islamic State group and was looking to carry out an attack. The person he was corresponding with told Khan via email he would have to pay for guns. Khan responded that he changed his mind and wanted the instructions for a bomb instead.

Khan faces two counts of terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

It's unclear whether Khan has an attorney.