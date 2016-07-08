Navajo Nation, Arizona Get Funding To Promote Mine Safety

Arizona, New Mexico and the Navajo Nation will share in millions of dollars being doled out by the federal government as part of an effort to curb mine-related accidents and illnesses.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration. It will be used for federally mandated training for those working at surface and underground coal and other mines as well as sand and gravel operations.

The Arizona State Mine Inspector's Office was awarded more than $293,000. The Navajo Nation's Minerals Department will receive $25,000, and the state of New Mexico will get more than $153,000.