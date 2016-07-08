© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation, Arizona Get Funding To Promote Mine Safety

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
http://indiancountrytodaymedianetwork.com/

Arizona, New Mexico and the Navajo Nation will share in millions of dollars being doled out by the federal government as part of an effort to curb mine-related accidents and illnesses.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration. It will be used for federally mandated training for those working at surface and underground coal and other mines as well as sand and gravel operations.

The Arizona State Mine Inspector's Office was awarded more than $293,000. The Navajo Nation's Minerals Department will receive $25,000, and the state of New Mexico will get more than $153,000.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News miningMinersNavajo Nation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content