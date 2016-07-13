Study: Fungus Helps Plants Soak Up Carbon Dioxide

Climate change scientists know that plants can’t grow larger with extra carbon dioxide unless they also have nitrogen. But a new study coauthored by a Flagstaff ecologist shows fungus can help plants get around that limitation.

The study appears in this month’s journal Science. It reviews more than 80 experiments measuring plant responses to increased CO 2 .

Bruce Hungate, director of the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society at Northern Arizona University, is one of the coauthors. He was surprised to find a symbiotic relationship between plants and a certain fungus boosted growth even without nitrogen.

“So it turns out ectomycorrhizal fungi are really good at extracting nitrogen from soil,” Hungate says. “And that is what makes those plants able to respond to high CO 2 even if they don’t have extra nitrogen supplied from another source, because the fungus helps do the work for them.”