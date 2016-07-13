© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Study: Fungus Helps Plants Soak Up Carbon Dioxide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 13, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
credit_victor_leshyk.jpg
Victor O. Leshyk
/

Climate change scientists know that plants can’t grow larger with extra carbon dioxide unless they also have nitrogen. But a new study coauthored by a Flagstaff ecologist shows fungus can help plants get around that limitation.

The study appears in this month’s journal ScienceIt reviews more than 80 experiments measuring plant responses to increased CO2.

Bruce Hungate, director of the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society at Northern Arizona University, is one of the coauthors. He was surprised to find a symbiotic relationship between plants and a certain fungus boosted growth even without nitrogen.   

“So it turns out ectomycorrhizal fungi are really good at extracting nitrogen from soil,” Hungate says. “And that is what makes those plants able to respond to high CO2 even if they don’t have extra nitrogen supplied from another source, because the fungus helps do the work for them.”

Ectomycorrhizal fungi are found in forests worldwide. Hungate says adding them to computer models could give more accurate predictions for the speed of climate change. Current models estimate global ecosystems soak up about a quarter of human CO2 emissions.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentFlagstaffNAUclimate changecarbonBiologyScience and Innovationfungus
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content