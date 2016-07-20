Hikers Struck By Lightning Near Summit of Humphreys Peak

UPDATE, 7/21/16: The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a 17-year-old male hiker from the Tempe area was killed Wednesday after being struck by lightning near the summit of Humphreys Peak. Two other males, ages 17 and 18, were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center. Officials say they likely sustained injuries during the strike, but the surviving hikers were conscious and walking when emergency responders reached them.

July 20, 2016

Authorities say three hikers have been struck by lightning near the summit of Humphreys Peak in northern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say a group of hikers called 911 dispatchers shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to report the incident during a heavy monsoon storm in the Flagstaff area.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says at least one hiker was reported to be unresponsive.

She says emergency responders have been unable to reach the hikers due to continuous lightning on the San Francisco Peaks.

Responders are staged at a nearby ski lodge and are communicating with the hikers to get them to safety as soon as possible.