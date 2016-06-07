Some Homes In Clints Well Threatened By 100-Acre Fire

Authorities say some private residences are threatened by a 100-acre fire on unincorporated private land in Clints Well, located south of Flagstaff.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the human-caused Reservoir Fire began Monday morning south of the boat ramp at C.C. Cragin Reservoir.

They say several private residences northeast of the reservoir are threatened and two of those were occupied and self-evacuated.

The Moqui Lookout Tower also has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The main forest road that leads to the reservoir will be closed to vehicles at Rock Crossing Campground for public safety as firefighting equipment and personnel use the road.

Forest officials say two Type 1 crews, one water-tender, three patrol units, one fuels crew, five engines, one dozer and one heli-tanker are battling the fire.