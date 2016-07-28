Two Meteor Showers Will Dazzle August Sky

August is the month of meteors. From the Arizona Science Desk, Melissa Sevigny reports on two upcoming showers of shooting stars.

Two a.m. will be the best time for Arizonans to watch the events. The Delta Aquarid meteor shower peaks tonight in the southern sky with some 20 shooting stars an hour. In weeks to come, it will blend with the much more dazzling Perseids. Astronomers expect an “outburst” of one or two hundred shooting stars an hour, double the usual number. That’s because Jupiter is lined up just right to nudge Perseid meteors toward Earth. They’ll radiate out of the northeast and peak on August 12th.