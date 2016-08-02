© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Study: Climate Change Will Skew Sex Ratios of Plants

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 2, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
box-elder.jpg
Kevin Hultine
/

A new review study explains how climate change will skew the sex ratios of plants. The research team is from Flagstaff. 

The study – published today in the journal Nature Plantslooked at dioecious species, plants which have a distinct sex, male or female. Scientists reviewed 83 experiments that exposed them to warmer or drier conditions to simulate climate change.

Kevin Hultine of Northern Arizona University and the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix is the lead author. He says male plants had higher rates of photosynthesis under stress. “What that means is that those lower rates of photosynthesis in females are going to put them at greater and greater disadvantage, which we presume will lead to greater rates of mortality,” he says.

Hultine says skewed sex ratios will be especially problematic for “foundation species” in the Southwest, such as cottonwood, willow, juniper and box elder. These trees reproduce slowly and likely won’t be able to adjust to the quickly warming climate in the region.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PhoenixsouthwestEnvironmentFlagstaffNAUclimate changeBiologyScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content