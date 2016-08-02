© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Trump Running Mate Pence To Campaign In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2016 at 7:53 AM MST
Indiana governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence will be in Arizona for two town hall meetings in Phoenix and Tucson.

Donald Trump's running mate will first visit Fox Tucson Theater in the early afternoon and will head to Phoenix for an event at the Phoenix Convention Center in the evening.

Pence campaigned in Nevada on Monday, where he said the U.S. should "draw down" support of the United Nations because it is often in conflict with the nation's priorities.

He also said he's never been around anyone who is as devoted to the armed forces as Trump is.

Trump has had wide support from Republicans in Arizona, winning the state's presidential preference race with 47 percent of the vote.

