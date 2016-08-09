Feds Explain How Polygamous Leaders Broke Release Terms

Prosecutors say two polygamous leaders accused in a food stamp fraud scheme violated terms of their supervised release by meeting each other at the direction of imprisoned sect leader Warren Jeffs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a court filing Monday that Warren Jeffs ordered John Wayman and Seth Jeffs to meet in late July to discuss plans to re-baptize and re-classify members of the sect.

Seth Jeffs is scheduled to be in court Tuesday in Salt Lake City. His attorney, Jay Winward, wasn't immediately available for comment.

John Wayman's court hearing was pushed back to Aug. 22 at the request of his attorney, Jim Bradshaw. Bradshaw said he'll vigorously defend his client against the allegations but declined further comment.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the fraud and money laundering charges.