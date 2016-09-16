Arizona Students Improved In Math And Reading Proficiency

The Arizona Department of Education has released the latest AzMERIT scores and they show students around the state improved in math and reading proficiency.

Officials say 38 percent of Arizona's more than 1 million students were proficient in both the math and reading portions of AzMERIT for the fall of 2015 and the spring of 2016.

That's up from the 34 percent passing rate for English language arts and 35 percent in math in the test's inaugural year.

This year's AzMERIT scores do not factor into "A'' through "F'' letter grades for schools.

The grades have been suspended the last two years as the state works to overhaul how they're calculated.

Standardized testing overwhelmingly accounted for what grade a school would receive in the old system.