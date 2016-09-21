Bipartisan National Poll Shows Continued Support for Grand Canyon Monument

A new bipartisan poll shows more than 80 percent of Americans support the proposed Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the survey was conducted by two national research firms — one Republican and one Democrat.

The firms polled 800 likely voters nationwide during the first week of September. More than three-quarters back the national monument designation, and nearly half said more needs to be done to protect the Grand Canyon’s environment.

The proposal would conserve 1.7 million acres of public land adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park, and would ban uranium mining and old-growth logging.

Randall Gutermuth is a pollster with the right-leaning American Viewpoint. He says the bipartisan support is unprecedented.

“What we really saw when we both looked at the data is really no different whether you’re a Republican pollster or a Democratic pollster. When you look at the broad levels of support across partisan lines it really is a rarity in today’s polarized world to ever see any issue reach 82 percent,” says Gutermuth.

The poll also shows a majority of American voters are likely to cast ballots for a presidential candidate who backs the Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument. President Obama has the authority to make the declaration under the Antiquities Act before he leaves office next year.