Search On For Missing River Guide At Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2016 at 8:13 AM MST
National Park Service

Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park say they are searching for missing guide from a commercial trip on the Colorado River.

They say 34-year-old Joshua Tourjee of Moab, Utah was reported missing Monday.

The National Park Service received a satellite phone call from members of the river trip saying Tourjee failed to return to camp Sunday evening near Pancho's Kitchen.

They say Tourjee was last seen wearing a lime colored, short-sleeved shirt and dark colored shorts with an inflatable pool raft, possibly in the shape of a black swan.

Tourjee is working as a guide for OARS.

Due to high winds, the Park Service has been unable to transport searchers into the canyon by helicopter.

Weather permitting, authorities say search crews will be flown into the canyon on Tuesday morning.

