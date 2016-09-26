Navajo Nation Lawmakers Want Study On Impact Of Fracking

The Navajo Nation is seeking further investigation into the potential environmental fallout of hydraulic fracturing as it looks to update its energy policies.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that tribal legislators are pushing for a better understanding of energy industry practices as well as any necessary revisions of rules surrounding oil and gas production.

The issue of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has taken a greater precedence in recent months.

Council Delegate Jonathan Hale introduced legislation in April opposing oil and gas drilling on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company CEO Louis Denetsosie, however, has said the bill is "not based in sound science."

The conflict fueled a tribal committee's request for a scientific study.

The tribal council has issued a Dec. 31 deadline for the study.