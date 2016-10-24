© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

4 Injured In Pile-Up On I-17 North Of Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2016 at 8:39 AM MST
Authorities say four people were injured after a commercial truck hauling cattle crashed into multiple cars on a freeway north of Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Raul Garcia says all four sustained moderate to serious injuries and were airlifted to hospitals Sunday.

He said troopers at the scene were still trying to determine if there were others hurt.

According to Garcia, the crash on I-17 in Black Canyon City was reported just after 1:20 p.m.

It appears a truck pulling a trailer with cattle either failed to either stop or slow down and struck approximately 23 vehicles.

Garcia says several cars suffered rear or front-end damage as they were pushed off the highway.

The cattle in the trailer were uninjured.

 

