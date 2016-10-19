Unclear If Smoke Caused A Deadly Freeway Crash Near Flagstaff

The Arizona Department of Public Safety continues to investigate this morning’s deadly crash on Interstate 40, near Flagstaff. Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, it’s still unknown whether smoke from a nearby prescribed fire was a factor.

DPS says one person died around 3:30 this morning, when their van collided with two semi-trucks. When troopers arrived at the scene near Parks, they reported low visibility on I-40. A prescribed burn on the Kaibab National Forest sent thick smoke onto the freeway, where it settled overnight.

“We had at the time of that crash several other minor injury crashes around the area,” says Bart Graves, a DPS spokesman. “We’re not really clear what caused some of those crashes, whether that was inattention or what other factors.”

Graves says it’s not uncommon for DPS to talk with the Arizona Department of Transportation and local agencies about closing freeways due to smoke. It’s not known if those discussions took place prior to this morning’s crash.

ADOT officials say there were freeway signs in the area, warning drivers of low visibility.