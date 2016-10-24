Forest Service Reconstructing Lookout Tower Near Flagstaff

The Forest Service is starting a months-long reconstruction of a decades-old forest fire lookout tower that overlooks Flagstaff.

Coconino National Forest officials say the work on the Mount Elden tower begins Monday and should be completed by April 30.

Forest officials say the tower's cab was built in 1977 and that its interior needs to be upgraded after decades of use by lookouts and visits.

The cab's exterior also needs work because of weathering by high winds, strong rain and snow storms.

Forest officials say visitors won't be allowed on the tower during construction.